Design comprehensive intermodal connectivity plan to decongest Hebbal junction, says Umashankar

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Administrator and Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, S.R. Umashankar, directed officials to design a comprehensive intermodal connectivity plan to decongest Hebbal junction. He inspected several ongoing projects in the city on Thursday (November 8).

With the first phase of an overpass project by the BDA underway, he stressed the need to incorporate additional infrastructure, including proposed overpasses, underpasses, metro works, and suburban rail, while also considering the tunnel road proposed by the BBMP.

Highlighting the urgency to manage traffic congestion at Hebbal junction, he emphasised the need for a masterplan that ensures smooth transit at the junction without inconveniencing citizens. Mr. Umashankar instructed the traffic police to coordinate with the Bangalore Development Authority to ensure speedy completion of the works at Hebbal.

During the site inspection, he noted the bad shape of the road at Hebbal junction and directed milling and resurfacing of the stretch.

Metro works

At Kempapura junction, where metro station construction is underway, BMRCL officials reported plans to re-route service roads and open three lanes on either side of the road for traffic. Mr. Umashankar advised officials to intensify work at night when traffic is less. He also directed civic officials to address flooding at Nagawara junction, where metro work is ongoing, to enhance the storm-water drainnetwork around the junction.

SWD works at Silk Board junction

With frequent flooding at Silk Board junction, Mr. Umashankar directed civic officials to extend the SWD network and clear accumulated silt. He asked BBMP officials to widen the drain and increase wall height as part of a long-term flood mitigation plan.

Ejipura flyover and Jayanagar BDA complex

Mr. Umashankar also inspected the ongoing construction of the Ejipura flyover and directed contractors to expedite completion. He also visited the BDA complex in Jayanagar, where redevelopment plans for Block 1 were reviewed.

Mr. Umashankar directed officials to advance plans for new commercial complexes in Block 2, Block 3, and Block 4, emphasising a comprehensive approach to the redevelopment process.