Deputy tahsildar, assistant arrested in bribery case
Officials of the ACB on Saturday arrested a deputy tahsildar and his assistant on charges of accepting ₹5 lakh from a land owner promising to rule out a case in his favour. The accused Mahesh and his assistant Chethan Kumar were caught from the DC’s office premises after the latter was caught red-handed receiving the bribe from Azam Khan, the owner of a land in Kudlu village in Anekal and presently party to a litigation pending in the court.
According to the officials, the accused, Mahesh, and his assistant demanded ₹15 lakh from Azam Khan to rule the case in his favour and asked him to pay ₹5 lakh as first installment. Azam Khan approached ACB and filed a complaint, following which the officials trapped Chethan Kumar red-handed, and based on his information arrested Mahesh.
The officials are now probing to ascertain any possible involvement of other officials in the case.
