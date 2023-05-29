HamberMenu
Deputy CM visits BBMP office, seeks details of all work taken up over last 3 years

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar plans to visit sites, along with officials, where civic projects are underway. He told BBMP officials to take pictures and videos of projects sites before initiating work  

May 29, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru City Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar visits the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office to meet officials, in Bengaluru on May 29, 2023.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru City Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar visits the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office to meet officials, in Bengaluru on May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Soon after assuming charge as Bengaluru Development Minister, D. K. Shivakumar met top officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to discuss bringing about changes in the functioning of the civic body. He ordered them to immediately speed up work related to monsoon preparedness.  

“Identify the bottlenecks which prevent the smooth flow of rainwater, and rectify them. Due to the problems faced during rain, apart from the government and BBMP, the city itself is getting a bad name. It is your responsibility to correct this,” Mr Shivakumar told the officials.  

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath and BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh were present in the meeting.

The Deputy CM said that elections to the civic body will be held soon. “We do not want the administration to be totally in the hands of officials. We will constitutionally hold elections, and the BBMP should get ready for the same.” 

He told officials to work with 100% honesty and sincerity, and uphold the dignity of the government and the Palike. “This should become a corruption-free corporation,” he said. 

He demanded accountability from the BBMP. He ordered them to submit photo and video records, along with details of expenses, for all work that has been taken up under various projects, constituency-wise, over the last three years.  

He ordered works that have not begun even after the release of grants, and those which have not been completed within the stipulated time, be paused immediately.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru City Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar addresses officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), in Bengaluru on May 29, 2023.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru City Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar addresses officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), in Bengaluru on May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

“A list of projects which have been billed without work, projects which have been double-billed, and the work for which two companies have submitted the same bills, should be provided within 10 days. If you do not provide the lists, I will provide them to you,” Mr Shivakumar announced in the meeting.  

He plans to visit sites, along with officials, where civic projects are underway. Further, he told BBMP officials to take pictures and videos of projects sites before initiating work.  

The Minister told officials to ensure that solid waste is not disposed on connecting roads on the outskirts of Bengaluru, and to take steps for scientific disposal of both dry and wet waste. 

