June 21, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is currently trying to understand the nuances of the tech city and lay a road map for its development, will be convening a meeting with retired and senior traffic police officers to discuss measures to solve its infamous traffic woes.

After launching a Brand Bengaluru web portal for citizens to send their suggestions to improve infrastructure, Mr Shivakumar said, in line with his opinion-seeking exercise, he will meet all senior traffic police officers, retired officials and traffic experts to discuss ways to ease the traffic problem in Bengaluru.

With Bengaluru receiving wide coverage in the media, its traffic problems are discussed not just in India, but across the world. Although Mumbai has more traffic problems, due to the popularity of Bengaluru, the city dominates the headlines.

Mr. Shivakumar has set a goal to remove the negative tag attached to the city due to traffic snarls. “In view of this, I have called a meeting in which we will have a meticulous discussion on measures which need to be implemented.”

Mr Shivakumar has already met industry captains, eminent personalities, former chief ministers, political leaders and MLAs cutting across party lines, “Besides them, I have to listen to suggestions of the people, for which a web portal was launched. Citizens can send their advice on the portal before June 30.”

Industry captains have spoken about flyovers, tunnels, solid waste management, footpaths, parks and a slew of other issues, which will be discussed. He will also think about resource mobilisation.

Delimitation committee for BBMP wards

Mr Shivakumar said the government will be forming a new delimitation committee to redo Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ward delimitation. It should be noted that the High Court of Karnataka has given 12 weeks to redraw ward boundaries that were earlier drawn during the BJP regime.