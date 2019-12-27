Dept. uploads answer scripts of PU toppers

Students who will appear for II PU examination in 2020 can now refer answer scripts of toppers who scored well in the 2019 exams. The Department of Pre-University Education () has uploaded the answer scripts on its official website. This has been done on directions by Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Department S. Suresh Kumar. The department has uploaded answer scripts of 36 subjects and selected one topper for each subject.
The decision to put up scanned copies of the answer scripts was taken by the department to help students appearing for exams this year. The answer scripts of SSLC toppers will soon be uploaded on the KSEEB website.
However, officials of the department said that students should use the answer scripts only as reference.
