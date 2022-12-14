Department of School Education and Literacy bans plastic in schools in Karnataka

December 14, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of School Education and Literacy has banned the use of plastic items in educational institutions in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the ban on single-use plastic coming into effect in 2016, such items continue to be used in schools and educational institutions.

In addition, schools and educational institutions were also found using bouquets and books covered in plastic to welcome dignitaries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vishal R., Commissioner for the Department of Public Instructions issued the circular, which says: “According to the 2016 government order, single-use plastic is strictly banned in the Sate. Following this order, using of carry bags, posters, banners, buntings, plates, cups, spoons, beads which are made of plastic are strictly banned in all schools and educational institutions and meetings and programmes also.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US