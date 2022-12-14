Department of School Education and Literacy bans plastic in schools in Karnataka

December 14, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Department of School Education and Literacy has banned the use of plastic items in educational institutions in the State.

Despite the ban on single-use plastic coming into effect in 2016, such items continue to be used in schools and educational institutions.

In addition, schools and educational institutions were also found using bouquets and books covered in plastic to welcome dignitaries.

Vishal R., Commissioner for the Department of Public Instructions issued the circular, which says: “According to the 2016 government order, single-use plastic is strictly banned in the Sate. Following this order, using of carry bags, posters, banners, buntings, plates, cups, spoons, beads which are made of plastic are strictly banned in all schools and educational institutions and meetings and programmes also.”