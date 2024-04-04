ADVERTISEMENT

Department of Posts commences door delivery of mangoes

April 04, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mangoes are packed by farmers in three kg boxes and brought to the Bengaluru General Post Office. The farmers are also provided the ‘Book Now, Pay Later’ agreement

The Hindu Bureau

The door delivery service of mangoes by the Department of Posts, Karnataka Circle, coordinated with various mango growers and Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Ltd. was launched on Thursday, April 4. From 2019, the department has delivered a total number of 92,265 mango parcels weighing over 3.15 lakh kgs and has earned a revenue of ₹74,59,265. 

The mangoes are packed by farmers in 3-kg boxes and brought to the Bengaluru General Post Office (GPO). The farmers are also provided the ‘Book Now, Pay Later’ agreement. 

The boxes are then booked as Business Parcels and are delivered to the doorsteps of the consumers the same day or the next day through the postman. 

“This tie-up has twin benefits of farmers getting a better price without the intervention of the middlemen and the consumer getting the superior quality of fresh mangoes at their doorsteps through Department of Posts,” a press release from the Department said.  

