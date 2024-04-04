GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Department of Posts commences door delivery of mangoes

Mangoes are packed by farmers in three kg boxes and brought to the Bengaluru General Post Office. The farmers are also provided the ‘Book Now, Pay Later’ agreement

April 04, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The door delivery service of mangoes by the Department of Posts, Karnataka Circle, coordinated with various mango growers and Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Ltd. was launched on Thursday, April 4. From 2019, the department has delivered a total number of 92,265 mango parcels weighing over 3.15 lakh kgs and has earned a revenue of ₹74,59,265. 

The mangoes are packed by farmers in 3-kg boxes and brought to the Bengaluru General Post Office (GPO). The farmers are also provided the ‘Book Now, Pay Later’ agreement. 

The boxes are then booked as Business Parcels and are delivered to the doorsteps of the consumers the same day or the next day through the postman. 

“This tie-up has twin benefits of farmers getting a better price without the intervention of the middlemen and the consumer getting the superior quality of fresh mangoes at their doorsteps through Department of Posts,” a press release from the Department said.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.