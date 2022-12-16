Department of Collegiate Education to provide training for competitive exams to degree students

December 16, 2022 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Bengaluru

The Department of Collegiate Education has decided to provide training for competitive exams for degree students under the ‘Chief Minister Vidyarthi Margadarshini’ scheme through the virtual mode.

Speaking to The Hindu, Pradeep P., Commissioner for the Department of Collegiate Education, said, “Competitive exams are really tough. Most of the students studying in government first grade colleges in Karnataka are socially and economically backward. They cannot bear the high fees for the private training institutions. Therefore, the government has decided to provide the training at the college level.”

The department has called for an ‘Expression of Interest (EoI) from the various training institutes and will submit the report to the government. After the government’s consent and on the basis of fund allocation, the department will take further steps to train the students.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the ‘CM Vidyarthi Margadarshini’ scheme in the 2022-23 annual State budget. According to the scheme, the government will provide online training for competitive examinations at the college level for all degree students.

The study material is being incorporated through software enabling students to use them on their electronic gadgets. The department will select students for the training through a competitive examination.

“The department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Unacademy to conduct aptitude and scholarship tests in the State. Unacademy will conduct the aptitude tests for eligible college students to identify the most meritorious students who would then receive scholarships to study for a competitive exam. According to this MoU, we are planning to train up 12,000 students and this year, around 4,000 students were selected. On the same model, the department will conduct the competitive examination to select students for this training. We will offer training for courses like RRB, UPSC, SSC, KPSC and others on the basis of the score and interest of the student,” the Commissioner said.