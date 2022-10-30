Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage writes to BTP over disfigurement of Mysore Lancers Haifa Memorial

The department, in its letter dated October 29, has requested Bengaluru traffic police to shift a CCTV camera pole at least 100 meters away from the memorial

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 30, 2022 00:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP and Bangalore Traffic Police have installed CCTV camera right in front of Mysore Lancers Haifa Memorial. The memorial is erected to honour the Mysore Lancers soldiers who died and for victory in the Haifa, Palestine & Jerusalem areas in modern state of Israel. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage has written a letter to the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), requesting it to shift a CCTV pole installed near the Mysore Lancers Haifa Memorial in RT Nagar recently.

The department, in its letter dated October 29, has requested the traffic police to shift the CCTV camera pole at least 100 meters away from the memorial.

The Mysore Lancers Haifa Memorial is a landmark in the city which was commissioned by the then Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. "The Mysore Lancers were a personal force of the Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and played a key role in the liberation of Haifa," the letter stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Indian cavalry brigades fought under British General Edmund Allenby to liberate the Israeli city Haifa from the Turkish–German forces in 1918, during World War I. According to the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, every September 23 is observed as Haifa Day by the Indian Army at this memorial.

Mysore Lancers War memorial on RT Nagar main road near the entrance of Doordarshan Kendra epitomises the Haifa episode in the history of our armed forces. Haifa war fought on September 22 and 23 of 1918, is considered to be the fiercest and bravely contested battle in World War-1.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Some soldiers from the Mysore Lancers died in the battle while several others came back victorious in 1920 after the war was over. The Lancers finally merged with the Indian army in 1950. Mysore lancers excelled in every campaign they fought and it is said that even Napolean had shown admiration for their bravery," said an official from the department.

The memorial was erected near the entrance to Doordarshan Kendra on the main road going to RT Nagar as the army was based in Bengaluru and several soldiers from here laid down their life in the war. The tall and artistically carved obelisk is placed on a pedestal. The four sides of the pedestal give the details of Mysore Lancers and the wars in which they took part.

However, the Joint Commissioner (Traffic) could not be reached for comments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app