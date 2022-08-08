Dentist, daughter found dead in Bengaluru

A 39-year-old dentist and her 10-year-old daughter were found dead at their house in Kaverinagar in Banashankari on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Shyma Narayana and her daughter Aaradhana, a Class IV student at a private school.

According to the police, Ms. Shyma, a native of Virajpet, Kodagu, married Narayanaswamy, also a dentist, 12 years ago. They ran a hospital in Hanumanthanagar.

The incident came to light when Mr. Narayanaswamy called Ms. Shyma from the hospital, but her phone was not reachable. He then informed the security guard to check and also sent his staff to the house and they discovered the bodies.

The Banashankari police shifted the bodies to KIMS Hospital and are waiting for Ms. Shyma’s brother to come from Australia to file a complaint.

The post-mortem was conducted on Monday and the police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

The post-mortem report will reveal the cause of death and there was no note found, the police said.

The police suspect differences between the couple over personal issues to be the reason behind the extreme step.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Aarogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)