Dental student killed in road accident

A second year dental science student was killed in an accident when a towing vehicle rammed into his bike near Circle Maramma Temple, Malleshwaram on Thursday evening. The deceased, Mohammed Matheen, 23, was riding his bike when a speeding towing vehicle rammed into him while he was trying to maneuver it. He lost his balance and fell on to the road sustaining severe head injuries, said the police.

Though he was immediately rushed to a private hospital, he succumbed to his injuries later in the day. His friend who was riding pillion escaped with minor injuries. Police said the rider was not wearing a helmet. The Yeshwanthpur traffic police have arrested the driver of the towing vehicle and registered a case.