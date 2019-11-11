Dense fog hits operations of over 100 flights at KIA

Dense flog and poor visibility at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) led to disruptions in operations of over 100 flights on Sunday morning.

Departure of at least 66 flights to various destinations were delayed and arrival of 30 flights were also affected. Four flights coming to Bengaluru were diverted to Chennai owing to bad weather.

Due to air traffic congestion, scheduled take-off and landing of 33 flights were affected.

Hundreds of passengers were forced to wait for hours at the waiting lounge. Some took to social media to express their frustration. Vaibhav Kumar said he spent seven hours on a flight as the New Delhi–Bengaluru flight was diverted to Chennai. Some even accused airlines of not providing information and misleading passengers about departures. Rajesh M., in his tweet, said, “My flight was scheduled to take off at 8 a.m. but was delayed till 11 a.m. Without food and water [we were] stranded inside the flight for more than an hour.”

An official of the India Meteorological Department (aviation services) said, “Due to dense fog, visibility dropped below 100 m between 4.30 a.m. and 6.20 a.m. on Sunday. At around 8 a.m., fog got cleared. Forecast suggests that dense fog will continue on Monday morning.”