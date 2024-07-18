GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dengue: More beds reserved in government hospitals in Bengaluru

Published - July 18, 2024 12:49 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Health officials during a dengue awareness drive in Bengaluru.

Health officials during a dengue awareness drive in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: file photo

With the number of dengue cases nearing 11,000 in Karnataka, the Health Department has directed major government hospitals under its ambit in Bengaluru to reserve a specific number of beds for patients testing positive for the vector-borne disease. A circular to this effect was issued on Wednesday.

This is to ensure effective management of moderate and severe dengue cases that is crucial to prevent deaths, stated the circular.

“While 25 beds each should be reserved in K.C. General, C.V. Raman, and Jayanagar General hospitals, 10 beds each will be set aside in Yelahanka and K.R. Puram taluk hospitals. This is over and above the directions issued earlier on reservation of 10 beds each in Health Department hospitals in district headquarters and five beds each in taluk hospitals,” the circular added.

Meanwhile, the State reported 534 new cases of dengue in the last 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases this year to 10,973. While a total of eight deaths have been reported this year so far, 14 patients are being treated in ICUs of various hospitals.

