Dengue cases rise by 59% till this June 18 compared to corresponding period last year

Dengue is on the rise in the State with the total number of cases till this June 18 touching 4,886. This is 59% more than the number of cases reported during the corresponding period last year. No deaths have been recorded so far this year.

According to data from the State Health Department, while Karnataka reported 2,003 dengue cases in 2023 from January to June 18, the cases shot up to 4,886 this year, including 1,230 in BBMP. The State has added over half of the total tally in the last two months.

Karnataka reported a total of 9,889 dengue cases and nine deaths in 2022 and 16,566 in 2023 (from January to December).

Highest rise

While the rise in cases compared to last year has been the highest in Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada at 96%, Kalaburagi and Haveri recorded 95% and 90% rise, respectively.

In terms of cases, the number of cases shot up from 13 (in the January to June 18 period) in 2023 to 346 this year in Chikkamagaluru. Likewise, during this period in Uttara Kannada, cases shot up from three in 2023 to 80 this year, and from seven in 2023 to 153 this year in Kalaburagi.

Nearly 25% of cases in BBMP

Compared to 732 cases recorded during the corresponding period in 2023, the BBMP has recorded a 40% rise this year. With nearly 25% of the State’s total cases this year being reported in Bengaluru, the city continued to record the most positive cases. Bengaluru is followed by Mysuru at 277 cases and Chikkamagaluru at 346 cases this year.

Doctors in Bengaluru are seeing many patients reporting with a transient drop in platelet count. Doctors at the State-run Victoria Hospital that is affiliated to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) said they are seeing at least 10 dengue cases every day. “However, not many need admissions. With proper monitoring, the platelet count is picking up,” a senior doctor said.

Telemedicine specialist Haleema Yezdani said so far she has been seeing mild to moderate dengue cases. “Fever is mild in most cases and is usually taking five to six days to subside. But some patients are also reporting a spike in fever and drop in platelet count after the fever subsides. A majority are being managed without the need for hospital admission. Most of the cases that I am seeing are from Electronics City, Whitefield, and Marathahalli,” she said.

Increased testing

Mohammed Sharief, State Programme Officer, National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), said testing of suspected dengue cases has increased by 41% compared to the corresponding period during 2023.

“A high power intersectoral committee meeting headed by Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner was convened on June 7 to seek the cooperation of allied departments in dengue prevention. Joint circulars are being sent from Health , RDRP, Urban Development, Education, Transport and Industries Commerce regarding their role in dengue prevention,” the official said.

Dr. Sharief said health staff are deployed to urban towns on first and three Fridays every month for carrying out source reduction activity and create awareness about prevention.

