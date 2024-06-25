ADVERTISEMENT

Dengue: 5,374 cases and five deaths reported in Karnataka

Published - June 25, 2024 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister directs officials to conduct special source reduction activities every Friday

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a meeting with senior government officials in view of increasing dengue cases, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Amid a surge in dengue cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday directed officials to intensify fever surveillance and take up all necessary precautionary measures to prevent spread of the vector-borne disease. 

The Chief Minister, who convened a meeting of officials from the BBMP and the Department of Health and Family Welfare, directed them to conduct special source reduction activities every Friday, by involving urban local bodies and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department.

Cases, deaths

A total of 5,374 cases and five deaths have been reported in the State till June 24. While Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Haveri, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, and Dakshina Kannada districts have reported a majority of the cases, 1,230 have been reported in BBMP limits alone.

While four of the deceased are children, one is a 32-year-old male. While two deaths have been reported from hassan, one each has been reported from Shivamogga, Dharwad, and Haveri.

Reviewing the situation, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure availability of beds, drugs, testing kits, and other required equipment in all government hospitals. “According to the Government of India’s guidelines, the dengue case fatality rate (CFR) should not exceed 0.5%. Karnataka’s current dengue CFR is 0.09%, which is far less than the prescribed limit,” the Chief Minister said.

He also directed the officials to conduct door-to-door surveys and create awareness among the public by roping in Accredited Social Health Activists, nursing students, NSS students, and other volunteers. 

Increase testing

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who held a meeting with Health officials prior to the Chief Minister’s meeting, instructed them to test all those who report with dengue-like symptoms.

