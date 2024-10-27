ADVERTISEMENT

Demolition of illegal, poor quality buildings will continue in Bengaluru, says Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar

Published - October 27, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar holding a meeting on the rain situation in Karnataka, in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said a drive to demolish unauthorised and sub-standard quality buildings will continue in Bengaluru.

Addressing a joint press conference with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after a meeting on rain damage, he said: “The previous government had curtailed the powers of officials to take action against unauthorised construction. Our government has decided to give the powers of stopping unauthorised construction to the BBMP, the BDA, and the BMRDA too. The registration of unauthorised properties will also be stopped. At the same time, we are also focusing on clearing encroachments.”

‘Working 24/7’

Asked about the criticism by Opposition leaders about flood-relief works, he said: “Two children drowned in a lake in Bengaluru and people died due to sub-standard construction. There have been no rain-related deaths in the city. We have placed the flood-affected people in hotels and have made arrangements for food. Our officials have worked 24/7.”

Asked if there was a permanent solution for flooding, he said: “We have decided to build storm-water drains and develop roads along them. Roads alongside SWDs protect buildings in the area and also provide easy access to cleaning and removing silt from SWDs. In the first phase, we will build about 300 km such roads.”

