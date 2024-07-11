The rising number of dengue cases in Bengaluru has resulted in an increase in demand for papayas and kiwis, which some believe contain nutrients that combat the symptoms of dengue and build immunity. While kiwis are selling at anywhere between ₹140 - ₹300 per kg, papayas are being sold for ₹33 - ₹50 per kg.

“The price of kiwis has risen from ₹240 to ₹280 per kilogram following an increase in dengue cases while the cost of papayas has increased by ₹5. They are selling for ₹45 per kilogram instead of ₹40 per kilogram,” said a fruit vendor in Vasanth Nagar.

In Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS), papayas were priced at ₹33 per kg while kiwis were priced at ₹140 per kg.

“Kiwi is not commonly sought-after like bananas or apples. But, from the last two weeks, many people are asking for the fruit. The supply is not matching the demand,” said the manager of a supermarket in Yelahanka.

On online shopping sites, kiwis are priced at around ₹150 per kg, but were out of stock.

However, doctors have warned people to exercise caution while believing ‘miracle remedies’.

Dr. Nishanth Hiremath, an Emergency Physician, Senior Consultant, and Head of Department at Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital, said, “People often believe that consuming papaya leaf extract will increase their platelet count and help combat dengue. However, papaya leaf extract may only aid in normal platelet production once the destruction caused by the dengue infection has ceased.”

He emphasised that dengue patients should remain adequately hydrated at all times for effective treatment, rather than excessively consuming papayas. He dismissed the notion of consuming dragon fruit as a precaution against dengue and advised people to be vigilant against misinformation being spread on social media.

“Prioritising environmental clean-up is much better than consuming large quantities of papayas,” he recommended. He emphasised the importance of taking precautionary measures such as preventing the accumulation of stagnant water, ensuring proper disposal of garbage, and avoiding the build-up of waste in our surroundings.