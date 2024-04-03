Demand for folk artists in Karnataka rises as Lok Sabha election campaigns heat up

April 03, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

As election campaigns kick in, there’s a surge in demand for folk art performers such as Dollu Kunita dancers, Kamsale players, folk musical teams, Yakshagana artists, and others in Karnataka.

Political parties are using the skills of folk artists for rallies, roadshows, processions, and diverse campaign events. Especially in rural and semi-urban regions, where their appeal is highest, these artists are seizing the moment. They note a significant surge in demand during the election season, resulting in lucrative earnings.

Traditional tamate (percussion) is highly sought after for election campaigning in Bengaluru and nearby districts. Puttanna H., a traditional tamate artist from Tumakuru, said, “For the past few days, we’ve been receiving calls from different political party candidates to join them in their campaigns and also during nomination filing. We’ve been hired for work during this election in Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Bengaluru rural district, and Tumakuru.”

Demand raises rates for folk artists

Mr. Puttanna mentioned that the troupe’s daily charge ranges from ₹25,000 to ₹30,000, and during off seasons, it will be less than ₹20,000. Despite increasing their rates and still finding takers, artists have a fully booked schedule as they are hired by numerous political parties and candidates until the final day of campaigning.

Prakash Kumara, a Dollu Kunita dancer from Ramanagara said, “I’ve been practising Dollu Kunitha for the last 20 years. Our ancestors showcased the same during village car festivals, Deepavali, and Ugadi celebrations. Back then, village leaders compensated us with cereals like rice, ragi, and wheat. However, nowadays, performing at car festivals isn’t financially rewarding. We receive substantial payment only for government events and if hired by political party leaders to perform at their roadshows during election season.”

Folk artists thrive despite modern campaigning methods

When questioned about whether social media or new methods of canvassing and campaigning have reduced the demand for folk artists during the election season, Mr. Kumara said that is not the case. He emphasised that the demand is higher during elections, and while social media and modern campaigning methods may be effective in urban areas, in rural regions, there remains a strong demand for political rallies with folk art.

However, Veeresh N., a Kamsale artist from Mysuru, mentioned that political parties have slightly scaled back on hiring large troupes due to the vigilance of the Election Commission. “This opportunity to provide for my family, who otherwise have limited resources, is motivating. We receive daily wages. In the upcoming weeks, our team will be showcasing performances in different towns and cities across Karnataka. However, politicians are indeed cautious about showcasing excessive expenditure by engaging big folk artists and troupes, as the daily cost of a troupe starts from ₹25,000,” he added.

