Demand fluctuations, quicker harvests change horticultural cultivation patterns in Karnataka

April 07, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

With agricultural patterns changing, cultivation areas of many horticultural crops in the State have reduced drastically in the last two decades.

According to data provided by the Horticulture Department, the cultivation area of sapota has come down from 20,216 hectares in 2000-01 to 8,441 hectares in 2020-21, while the potato cultivation area has reduced to 28,325 hectares in 2020-21, from 44,684 hectares in 2000-01.

The cultivation areas of other fruits like mosambi, jackfruit, and custard apple (sitaphal) have reduced in the last two decades.

However, the total cultivation area of fruits in Karnataka has increased in the two decades. In 2000-01, fruits were being grown on 2,68,603 hectares while in 2010-11, it increased to 3,63,037 hectares. By 2020-21, the area touched 4,31,667 hectares.

On why the cultivation area of some of the most liked fruits has come down in the recent years, farmers and experts pointed out that farmers are now looking at crops which could immediately give them good yields and money, instead of spending years on a crop without any guarantee about the yield.

“When farmers take their fruits to the market, sometimes the pricing is not good. The export of fruits has also reduced in recent years. The farmers cannot afford to wait for four to five years anymore. That is why the cultivation area of sapota, jackfruit, and such fruits must have come down,” explained Kurubur Shanthakumar, farmers’ leader.

He added that farmers are more inclined towards banana, sugarcane, and arecanut these days, as they can immediately get money. “The harvest comes in one year and there is also good prices in the market,” he said.

An expert said that the limited demand for fruits could have resulted in farmers changing their mind about some fruits. “If you take sapota, for instance, it is mainly used only for pulp extraction. There are not many byproducts. Hence, its cultivation area might have dipped a little,” said P.C. Tripathi, Prinicipal Scientist, Fruits Division, Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR).

Disease and poor seed quality have been listed as reasons for the reduction in the cultivation area of potato in the State. Now, with the apical root cutting (ARC) method being popularised and highly researched, farmers will get better yields, they said.

“Our farmers were highly dependent on potato seeds coming from Jalandhar and they were Generation 8 or Generation 10 seeds. But with ARC, Generation 0 and Generation 1 seeds will be available here and the cost will also come down drastically. The seeds will be of better quality and farmers will benefit. By 2025, we will be self-sufficient,” said Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary, Horticulture Department.

Speaking about other horticultural crops, he said: “While the cultivation areas of some fruits have decreased, those of others has increased according to the demand. As it is used in a variety of purposes, the cultivation of grapes has increased, and owing to the new demand, dragon fruit, gooseberry, and litchi are also being cultivated now. Similarly, when it comes to vegetables, tomato, onion, and capsicum cultivation has been going up consistently.”