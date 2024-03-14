ADVERTISEMENT

Delta Electronics India partners with BMRCL for Bommasandra station naming rights

March 14, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd entered into a memorandum of understanding on Thursday (March 14) for the naming rights of the Bommasandra metro station.

According to BMRCL, Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd is putting in ₹65 crores, out of which ₹10 crores was submitted on Thursday, as part of the funding for the construction of Bommasandra station on the Yellow Line (R.V. Road to Bommasandra).

As per the agreement, BMRCL will offer the company the station’s naming rights for 30 years, and with the State government’s approval, to name it ‘Delta Electronics Bommasandra Metro Station’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Maheshwar Rao, Managing Director, BMRCL, said, “We are extremely happy that Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. has come forward with their support for sustainable urban development and urban transport. This is the third MoU signed for Yellow Line, the previous ones being with Infosys Foundation for Konnappana Agrahara Metro Station and Biocon Foundation for Hebbagodi Metro Station,” BMRCL said in a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US