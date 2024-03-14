Delta Electronics India partners with BMRCL for Bommasandra station naming rights

March 14, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd entered into a memorandum of understanding on Thursday (March 14) for the naming rights of the Bommasandra metro station.

According to BMRCL, Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd is putting in ₹65 crores, out of which ₹10 crores was submitted on Thursday, as part of the funding for the construction of Bommasandra station on the Yellow Line (R.V. Road to Bommasandra).

As per the agreement, BMRCL will offer the company the station’s naming rights for 30 years, and with the State government’s approval, to name it ‘Delta Electronics Bommasandra Metro Station’.

M. Maheshwar Rao, Managing Director, BMRCL, said, “We are extremely happy that Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. has come forward with their support for sustainable urban development and urban transport. This is the third MoU signed for Yellow Line, the previous ones being with Infosys Foundation for Konnappana Agrahara Metro Station and Biocon Foundation for Hebbagodi Metro Station,” BMRCL said in a release.