GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delta Electronics India partners with BMRCL for Bommasandra station naming rights

March 14, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd entered into a memorandum of understanding on Thursday (March 14) for the naming rights of the Bommasandra metro station.

According to BMRCL, Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd is putting in ₹65 crores, out of which ₹10 crores was submitted on Thursday, as part of the funding for the construction of Bommasandra station on the Yellow Line (R.V. Road to Bommasandra).

As per the agreement, BMRCL will offer the company the station’s naming rights for 30 years, and with the State government’s approval, to name it ‘Delta Electronics Bommasandra Metro Station’.

M. Maheshwar Rao, Managing Director, BMRCL, said, “We are extremely happy that Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. has come forward with their support for sustainable urban development and urban transport. This is the third MoU signed for Yellow Line, the previous ones being with Infosys Foundation for Konnappana Agrahara Metro Station and Biocon Foundation for Hebbagodi Metro Station,” BMRCL said in a release.

Related Topics

Bengaluru Metro / Bangalore / travel and commuting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.