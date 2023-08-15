ADVERTISEMENT

Delivery personnel robbed 

August 15, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A delivery personnel with a food delivery platform was robbed by three persons in Pulikeshinagar on Monday afternoon. 

The victim had made a delivery in Vivekanandanagar and was on his way to make another delivery when three bike-borne men blocked his way, threatened him with a knife and fled with his mobile phone and 1,000 cash.

A passerby who saw this posted about the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter) tagging the Bengaluru City Police. Alerted by this, the police have taken up a case, collected CCTV footage from the area and are now trying to track down the robbers. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US