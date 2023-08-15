HamberMenu
Delivery personnel robbed 

August 15, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A delivery personnel with a food delivery platform was robbed by three persons in Pulikeshinagar on Monday afternoon. 

The victim had made a delivery in Vivekanandanagar and was on his way to make another delivery when three bike-borne men blocked his way, threatened him with a knife and fled with his mobile phone and 1,000 cash.

A passerby who saw this posted about the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter) tagging the Bengaluru City Police. Alerted by this, the police have taken up a case, collected CCTV footage from the area and are now trying to track down the robbers. 

