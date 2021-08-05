Delivery personnel booked for cheating

The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case of cheating against a group of delivery personnel who were allegedly cheating their company by booking orders through fake IDs and replacing them with fake goods and returning them.

Using the modus operandi, the accused have taken laptops, wrist watches, mobile phones, cameras, and earphones, cheating the company of worth over ₹4 lakh.

The fraud came to light when the company, after a series of complaints, brought it to the notice of its service partner. The company officials verified the details and tracked the booking records leading to the exposure of the scam.

The accused would book the product using different IDs which they would create and mention the address which would fall under their area of work, the police said. The police are investigating.