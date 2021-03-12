Delivery partner only temporarily suspended: Zomato

In a turn of events, the food delivery app, Zomato, on Friday, announced that it would only temporarily suspend Kamaraj, a partner on the platform who has been accused of physically assaulting a customer. It had earlier announced that it had “delisted the delivery partner from the platform”. Zomato will also bear his legal costs.

Following a video by the customer, Hitesha Chandranee, accusing him of assault when she questioned him over late delivery, Zomato apologised to her and suspended Kamaraj from the platform.

However, after Electronics City Police arrested and released him on bail on Thursday, Kamaraj claimed that the customer threw a pair of slippers at him when he asked to be paid for the delivery.

In his statement to the police, he alleged that she said she didn’t have to pay for it and should be given the meal at no cost or it should be cancelled as the delivery had been delayed.

He said that in the ensuing scuffle, even as he barged in and took back the parcel, she hurt her nose accidentally with her ring. This version also went viral and Zomato was criticised for suspending him without hearing him out.

Deepinder Goyal, Founder, Zomato, posted a note on Friday in which he said Zomato is helping both their customer Hitesha Chandranee and their delivery partner Kamaraj while the investigation is pending.

“As per protocol, we have temporarily suspended Kamaraj from active deliveries, but are covering his earnings in the interim while there is an active police investigation. We are also covering his legal expenses pertaining to the case,” he said. “Also for the record, Kamaraj has made 5000 deliveries so far, and has a 4.75/5 rating on our platform.”