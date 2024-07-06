GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delivery executive feared drowned in storm-water drain in Bengaluru

Published - July 06, 2024 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel searching for the delivery executive who fell into the storm-water drain on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru, on Saturday.

Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel searching for the delivery executive who fell into the storm-water drain on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

A 27-year-old delivery executive was feared drowned in a storm-water drain near the Jnana Bharathi metro station on Friday night.

The police said Hemanth Kumar, a resident of Byatarayanapura, was returning home from work on his two-wheeler. There was poor visibility as it was raining. The police suspect Hemanth lost control of his bike, crashed into the parapet of the bridge over the stormwater drain and fell into the drain.

Though the drain is around 4 ft deep, the force of the water was high owing to the rain and the police suspect Hemanth might have been washed away.

The incident came to light when passers-by noticed the bike and a slipper on the roadside and alerted the police. The police, along with Fire and Emergency Services personnel, rushed to the spot and conducted a search. An autorickshaw driver also got down into the drain and made a futile attempt to search for the missing executive.

After searching for three hours, the police called off the searchand resumed it on Saturday morning. The police have taken up a missing person case based on a complaint by Hemanth’s family.

