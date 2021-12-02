Delivery executive dies on bad patch of Bengaluru road; BBMP engineer, truck driver arrested

Bengaluru

02 December 2021

Civic contractor absconding

An assistant executive engineer of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and a truck driver were arrested after a 21-year-old food delivery executive died in a road accident on Thanisandra Main Road on November 27.

The victim, Azeen Ahmed, was on his scooter when he is believed to have lost his balance while negotiating a bad patch on the newly-asphalted road. He fell down and was run over by a goods vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed due to excessive bleeding.

During the course of investigation, Banaswadi traffic police found negligence on part of the assistant executive engineer (AEE), Mahadevapura zone, who reportedly failed to get the bad patch repaired.

“This amounts to sheer negligence. The assistant executive engineer was made prime accused and arrested, along with the truck driver,” said the police.

Both have been charged with death due to negligence, and the driver driver also for rash and negligent driving.

Efforts are on to track down the civil contractor, who is the third accused in the case, and is presently on the run.

The AEE was later released on station bail.