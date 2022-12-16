Delivery executive arrested for strangulating live-in partner in Bengaluru

December 16, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Parappana Agrahara police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old delivery executive of an e-commerce company for strangulating his live-in partner and made it look like suicide.

The accused had taken the body and admitted her in private hospital on December 7 to create an alibi.

Doctors who examined the body informed the police who rushed to the spot and found marks on the neck. They registered a case of suspicious death and shifted the body to St. Johns for post mortem. The post mortem revealed strangulation before hanging following which the police tracked down the accused Prashanth and arrested him.

Probe revealed that Sunitha Deepu, 27, from Andhra Pradesh was in a relationship with Prashanth for four years. Sunitha started pestering him for marriage but Prashanth was not interested and postponing with excuses.

Unable to bear the pressure, Prashant decided to eliminate her and as per the plan, he strangulated her before hanging her to the ceiling.

The Parapoana Agragara police have arrested the accused under murder case and further investigations are on.