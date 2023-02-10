HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delivery executive appears for questioning after consuming poison, rushed to hospital

The 30-year-old delivery executive has been accused of harassing his female friend

February 10, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The accused was allegedly harassing his female friend with whom he had a relationship. He was forcing her to continue the relationship while she wanted to quit. 

The accused was allegedly harassing his female friend with whom he had a relationship. He was forcing her to continue the relationship while she wanted to quit.  | Photo Credit: Representational image

Tension gripped the personnel at Chandra Layout police station when a 30-year-old delivery executive, accused of harassing his female friend, came to the station to face inquiry and informed the police that he had consumed poison.

The police rushed him to KIMS hospital where the doctors treated him and he is now said to be out of danger.

The accused Anil was allegedly harassing his female friend with whom he had a relationship. Anil forced her to continue the relationship while she wanted to quit. Unable to bear the harassment, she approached the station and filed a complaint accusing him of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and verbally abusing her over phone.

The police then summoned Anil for questioning. The police are awaiting for his recovery to question him.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can contact Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help.)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.