Delivery executive, accomplice arrested, 13 bikes recovered

Published - October 01, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Parappana Agrahara police have arrested a delivery executive and his associate, a security guard, and recovered 13 stolen two-wheelers worth ₹12.7 lakh from them.

The accused, according to the police — identified as Shabaz Khan, 26, who works as a delivery person for an online marketing company, and his associate, Om Sunil, 19, a security guard at a private firm — were caught while moving suspiciously on a bike near Rayasandra lake.

A detailed inquiry led them to confess that they had stolen the bike which was parked in front of a house. Based on their confession, the police have recovered four stolen bikes parked near a Shiva temple and two more bikes which they had parked in Hosur.

The duo used to move around residential areas looking for bikes parked in front of houses and steal them. The accused would sell these bikes at throwaway prices while they parked unsold vehicles in isolated places, the police said.

The accused used to target expensive bikes, break the hand lock, and steal the vehicles by disconnecting the ignition wires. The accused would put up pictures of the stolen bikes on online marketing websites offering to sell them at a throwaway price.

With their arrest, the police have detected 10 vehicle theft cases reported in and around the city. Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has advised people to ensure the safety of their vehicles while parking them in front of houses. Safety locks and CCTV cameras along with other security measures should be adopted to prevent vehicle thefts, Mr. Dayananda, said.

