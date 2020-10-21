Delivery boy caught with 10 kg of marijuana

21 October 2020 21:08 IST

The V.V. Puram police have arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly trying to sell marijuana near Kalasipalyam bus stand on Monday. Around 10 kg of marijuana, worth ₹8 lakh, was seized from the accused, Gondipalli Vanshi.

According to the police, Vamshi was a student of a PU college in Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, where he lives. He dropped out due to financial reasons.

“He was working as a delivery partner for an e-commerce company in the city. He was unable to make ends meet with his salary, and decided to start peddling drugs,” said a police officer. He reportedly sourced marijuana from a contact in Andhra Pradesh, which he sold in Bengaluru.

