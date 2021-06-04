Delivery app partner arrested for harassing woman

04 June 2021 09:15 IST

The alleged incident took place in Koramangala

The Koramangala police, on Thursday, arrested a 20-year-old delivery partner for allegedly harassing a woman on May 31. The woman was walking in her neighbourhood in the evening when the accused, identified as Arun Kumar, started following her on his scooter. According to the police, he had signed up on the delivery app, Dunzo.

The woman, in her statement, said that she saw him following her and started walking more briskly as the street was deserted and dark. However, the accused continued to follow her, slapped her back, and started riding away.

But then, after covering a distance of around 200 metres, he made a U-turn and headed back towards her. The woman started shouting for help, following which a few residents came out of their homes to investigate. The youth drove off before they could catch him.

The woman alerted the police control room and later filed a complaint with the Koramangala police. A special team, led by PSI Puttaswamy, analysed CCTV footage and checked 84 scooters of a similar make that were in the area at the time of the incident. In less than 48 hours, they identified Arun Kumar, a native of Andersonpete in KGF.

“He has been working in Bengaluru for three months. He is a habitual offender who harassed and preyed on women walking alone,” said Puttaswamy. He was produced before a magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody.