Delimitation of wards: Karnataka High Court adjourns hearing till Sept. 8

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 01, 2022 22:50 IST

A file photo of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike building in Bengaluru.

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday adjourned, till September 8, further hearing on petitions questioning the legality delimitation of new 243 wards of the Bruhat Bangalore Manahagara Palike (BBMP).

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the order after the State Advocate-General sought time to submit additional statement of objections, while pointing out that several new petitions were filed before the court after August 16, when the HC had adjourned hearing to await the orders of the Supreme Court on delimitation.

The Supreme Court on August 26 said that the HC can hear the petitions merits and pass interim or final orders in accordance with law.

