Delhi, Mumbai top domestic destinations from KIA-Bengaluru in 2022

January 20, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The eight airports in Karnataka, which operate commercial flights, have a top destination each to which maximum passengers travelled to and from during the year 2021-22. While it is Delhi and Mumbai for Bengaluru, the State capital is the top destination for Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Hubballi airports.

The eight airports are Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Mangaluru International Airport, Belagavi airport, Hubbali airport, Mysuru airport, Kalaburgi airport, Vidyanagar (Hampi) airport and Bidar airport.

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru operates flights to more than 60 domestic destinations. As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) city pair-wise scheduled domestic passengers traffic statistics for the year 2021-22, Delhi and Mumbai were the top two destinations, followed by Kolkata.

As per the regulator’s data, 22,51,654 passengers travelled to and from Delhi during 2021-22 while 14,92,862 passengers travelled to and from Mumbai. Delhi and Mumbai have traditionally been the top domestic destinations for a few years now, except during a brief period in 2020 when they were displaced by Kolkata.

Other seven airports

The second busiest airport in Karnataka is the Mangaluru International Airport, which operated flights to 15 domestic destinations during 2021-22. Mumbai was the top destination with 3,26,981 passengers followed by Bengaluru with 3,06,725.

Belagavi airport operated flights to 13 domestic destinations with Mumbai (53,109 passengers) followed by Bengaluru (45,562) were the top two destinations.

Hubballi airport operated flights to 13 destinations. Bengaluru (86,800 passengers) and Mumbai (28,194) were the most travelled destinations.

Mysuru airport operated flights to eight cities. Most passengers travelled to Hyderabad (49,200 passengers) followed by Kochi (15,530 passengers) and Dabolim airport in Goa (15,100) travelled to and from Mysuru.

Vidyanagar airport operated flights to two destinations and Bidar to one. While 4,009 passengers travelled on the Vidyanagar- Hyderabad sector, 3,999 passengers travelled on the Vidyanagar-Bengaluru route. From Bidar, a total 4,378 passengers travelled to and from Bengaluru.