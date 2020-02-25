Delegation to meet Union Minister

Bengaluru

25 February 2020 09:23 IST

A delegation from Karnataka, led by Major and Medium Irrigation Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, is set to meet Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday with the demand to notify the Mahadayi River Disputes Tribunal’s award immediately, so that the State can complete work on the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.

On Monday, the Minister chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the issue arising out of the Supreme Court’s direction to the Centre to notify the tribunal award. Sources said that the decision to meet the Union Minister comes in the wake of reports that Goa is expected to go to the Supreme Court on an appeal against Thursday’s court direction.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader H.K. Patil also urged the State government to move swiftly to get the gazette notification. He pointed out that Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has already announced the State’s intention to appeal against the order, and that the State government should bring pressure on the Centre to issue the gazette notification. Urging Mr. Jarkiholi to take an all-party delegation to the Union Minister, Mr. Patil also urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to set aside money for early completion of the project that has become a victim of politics.

Advertising

Advertising