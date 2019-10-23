Delay of flights: Hundreds stranded

Flight operations at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were disrupted for some time on Tuesday morning reportedly due to a technical snag.

Hundreds of passengers, including former Chief Ninister Siddaramaiah, had to wait for more than an hour at the airport.

A passenger said, “Our flight from Bengaluru to Hubballi was scheduled at 8.05 a.m. It was only around 9.45 a.m that the flight took off. Like us, hundreds of passengers were stranded at the airport. When we checked with staff, they said that technical snag at ATC caused the delays.”

When contacted, ATC officials refused to comment.