Delay in opening barrier: Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway toll booth employee dies of injuries after being beaten up by four persons

June 06, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - Bengaluru

Pawan Kumar Nayak, 26, an employee of the Sheshagirihalli toll booth plaza in Bidadi town of Ramanagara, died of his injuries after he was beaten up by a group of four people after an argument over the delay in taking out the boom barrier early on Monday (June 5). His colleague Manjunath sustained injuries in the attack.

According to the police, the accused had a heated argument with the staff over the delay, and it descended into fisticuffs. The others present intervened and pacified them.

But, the accused waited for Pawan Kumar, who had come out of the booth around 12.30 a.m. after duty, and attacked him and Manjunath, and fled the spot, said the police.

The injured were taken to hospital, where Pawan Kumar succumbed to his injuries, while Manjunath is recovering. The Bidadi police have registered a case of murder and efforts are on to track down the accused.

The accused have been identified based on the CCTV camera footage and are said to be from Bengaluru. Efforts are on to secure them for further investigation, Karthik Reddy, SP, Ramanagara, said.

Since the start of toll collection at the expressway, people have been protesting against it, while a few incidents of altercations with the toll plaza employees have been reported earlier.

The 118-km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was inaugurated on March 12 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After toll collection was started by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), several Kannada organisations, lawyers’ association, and some Opposition party leaders had protested near the toll plazas in Kanaminike and Sheshagirihalli.

Prakash H., a frequent commuter on the expressway, said that most of the time the barriers at the toll booth open in a delayed manner. “Whenever I travel on this stretch, it takes at least a minute or two minutes for the barrier to open despite the FASTag. I have asked the toll plaza employees why they delayed opening the barrier. They said they have been facing such technical issues in the automatic detection of vehicles near toll plaza using sensors,” he said.