Delay in NEET counselling puts students in a dilemma

The counselling has been delayed as the matter is pending in the Supreme Court

The delay in the counselling for medical seats through the National Eligibilty cum Entrance Test (NEET) has become a cause for concern for many students.

As there are only a limited number of medical seats, many have picked engineering seats, as the counselling for medical seats has not begun. Some of these students have decided to give up on their engineering seats if they later obtain a medical seat once the NEET counselling begins.

Although the results of the NEET 2021 examination was announced on November 1, the counselling has been delayed as the matter is pending in the Supreme Court.

A professional seat aspirant who hopes to get a medical seat said that he has already taken up an engineering seat in a top college. “Every year, students have demanded and that the counselling for engineering seats should be held later. But there is no coordination between any of the government agencies and students have to suffer the brunt,” she said.

M.K. Panduranga Setty, Secretary, Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA), said even the government was helpless as they had to follow the orders of the court. “Students are in a total dilemma and don’t know whether they should opt for engineering seats or wait for the medical seat counselling. Engineering colleges are also likely to suffer as many students may quit the courses midway and the seats will be vacant thereafter,” he said.

Officials in the Department of Medical Education said that the delay was because the matter regarding the EWS quota is pending in the Supreme Court. “The government will first conduct counselling for PG NEET seats and then for UG NEET. So we are trying to complete registration and documentation verification as soon as possible so that we can save time. As soon as the Supreme Court resolves this matter, we will have to conduct PG NEET and only then conduct UG NEET,” a source in the department said.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has completed two rounds of engineering counselling and is all set to conduct the third round, which is also known as the casual vacancy round.