Delay in BBMP budget: Mayor seeks guidelines

The Financial Year (2020-21) has already begun but Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has failed to present a budget for the city. Delay caused by various factors including the lockdown has forced Mayor M. Goutham Kumar to write a letter to the Chief Secretary seeking guidelines on how to present the budget at this time.

In his letter to the government, the Mayor noted that the BBMP Commissioner had not submitted the budget proposals before the Standing Committee for Taxation and Finance by January 15.

“The financial year has already begun, but owing to lockdown, there has been a delay in presentation of the budget. For the first time, the BBMP is facing this kind of a situation. In this time, guidelines are required on how to present the budget and maintain the financial condition of the BBMP,” said Mr. Kumar.