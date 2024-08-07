The revamp of KSR City Railway Station in Bengaluru is being delayed by a standoff between South Western Railway (SWR) and the government of Karnataka over acquisition of Binny Mills land. The land is needed for the overhaul and expansion of KSR Bengaluru with an aim of providing airport-like facilities at a cost of ₹1,000 crore at the busy railway station in the middle of Bengaluru.

Land swap agreement

SWR and the State Government had entered into a land swap agreement years ago, as part of which SWR handed over a land parcel for the Okalipuram signal-free corridor. In lieu of that land, the State Government was supposed to acquire Binny Mills land from its owners and hand it over to SWR.

SWR was reportedly told to give additional land or monetary compensation.

At a recent meeting between SWR and the State Government, SWR had argued that the value of the land handed over to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the Okalipuram signal-free corridor was more than that if the land being handed over to them in exchange.

Meanwhile, the case has reached the apex court.

Need an amicable solution, not a standoff

Krishna Prasad K.N., a railway activist, said that both the State Government and SWR have to find an amicable solution to break the impasse. “SWR has not shared details of the project to expand KSR station with the public. There are some reports that they want to build commercial properties as well. If this is true, it will only further choke the already crowded station,” he said.

According to SWR: “Three acres 16 guntas of land handed over from BBMP to railway (in lieu of the same extent of railway land used for signal-free corridor at Okalipuram Junction by BBMP) is being used by railway for boot laundry and extended sidlings at the KSR station. Now, the land owner loser has approached the Supreme Court seeking extra compensation from the BBMP. Railways do not have any part in that.”