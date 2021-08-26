Bengaluru

Degree programmes by Jain Online

The programmes are accredited by Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). | Photo Credit: Photo for representation
Staff Reporter Bengaluru 26 August 2021 14:39 IST
Updated: 26 August 2021 14:43 IST

Jain Online, the online education platform of Bengaluru-based Jain (Deemed-to-be University), launched four UGC-entitled online degrees – Bachelor of Commerce (International Finance and Accounting), BBA International Finance, Master of Commerce International Finance, and MBA International Finance.

Accredited by Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the programmes offer a complete evaluation of the regulation, syllabus, and assessments. Further, the ACCA affiliation allows students to claim exemption from appearing for nine subjects out of the 13 papers.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Karnataka Mangaluru Bengaluru
Karnataka
Bangalore