Degree programmes by Jain Online

Jain Online, the online education platform of Bengaluru-based Jain (Deemed-to-be University), launched four UGC-entitled online degrees – Bachelor of Commerce (International Finance and Accounting), BBA International Finance, Master of Commerce International Finance, and MBA International Finance.

Accredited by Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the programmes offer a complete evaluation of the regulation, syllabus, and assessments. Further, the ACCA affiliation allows students to claim exemption from appearing for nine subjects out of the 13 papers.