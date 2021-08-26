Bengaluru

Degree programmes by Jain Online

The programmes are accredited by Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).   | Photo Credit: Photo for representation

Jain Online, the online education platform of Bengaluru-based Jain (Deemed-to-be University), launched four UGC-entitled online degrees – Bachelor of Commerce (International Finance and Accounting), BBA International Finance, Master of Commerce International Finance, and MBA International Finance.

Accredited by Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the programmes offer a complete evaluation of the regulation, syllabus, and assessments. Further, the ACCA affiliation allows students to claim exemption from appearing for nine subjects out of the 13 papers.


