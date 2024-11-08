Defence system to be set up to protect metro rail from cyber threats

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited plans to strengthen its cyber defences by establishing a dedicated Security Operations Centre (SOC) to counter threats. With the growing sophistication of cyberattacks, this move aims to secure Bengaluru’s metro rail systems against potential digital incursions, said the BMRCL.

The corporation recently floated a tender to set up the centre, which will operate over three years. It aims to provide visibility and security across BMRCL’s network, which spans 66 stations and includes infrastructure, such as CCTV surveillance and IT assets.

Approximately 13,200 cameras are installed throughout these stations, with four cameras in each coach. By establishing a centralised system, the SOC will collect logs from all connected devices, enabling proactive monitoring and swift response to any security threats, according to officials.

A senior BMRCL official said, “The SOC will provide real-time monitoring, threat detection, and response mechanisms, ensuring the safety and security of our IT and CCTV networks. This system will support at least 1,000 devices, covering a range of IT assets — including desktops, laptops, servers, firewalls, and routers — as well as CCTV equipment deployed across the metro’s infrastructure.”

According to officials, IT security professionals will constantly monitor and safeguard the metro network from potential cyber threats. “They will use advanced tools for threat detection and automated incident response, reducing reaction times. The SOC will not only detect threats but also enable predictive security, analysing patterns to anticipate future risks,” the official added.

