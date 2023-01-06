ADVERTISEMENT

Defence Exhibition Organisation reviews HAL’s upcoming facility in Tumakuru

January 06, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The facility will initially produce HAL’s Light Utility Helicopter and also futuristic helicopters of new generation in the years to come

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Defence said that in the run-up to the Aero India 2023, Director, Defence Exhibition Organisation reviewed the upcoming Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) helicopter facility in Tumakuru.

“The MP from Tumakuru, G.S. Basavaraj, also made it convenient to oversee the facility, which is on a 615 acre campus. The facility’s foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister in 2016 in line with his vision for Aatmanirbharta in Aerospace and Defence,” the Ministry said.

Wide range of helicopters

The HAL facility at Biderehalla Kaval, Gubbi taluk, Tumakuru, will have production, testing facilities, and manufacturing capabilities of a wide-range of helicopters of 3 ton to 12 ton class.

The 615 acre green field campus will have state-of-the-art manufacturing, structural assembly, final assembly-line facilities, heli-runway, aerodrome, residential township for the staff, recreational facilities, a well-equipped training and development centre, etc.

The facility will initially produce HAL’s Light Utility Helicopter and also futuristic helicopters of new generation in the years to come.

Foreign envoys to be briefed

The Ministry also said ambassadors of friendly foreign countries are also expected to be briefed on the upcoming Aero India on January 9 at New Delhi during the meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Ministry added that the 14th edition of Aero India-2023 has energised the Indian Aerospace sector.

“Presently, more than 550 companies have registered through the official website and the numbers are expected to go up. The show has received tremendous response due to the initiatives of the Ministry of Defence in recent years and space offered initially has been fully booked and an additional hall was opened on December 31, 2022 which has also been booked,” it said.

