“Default” by government delayed enforcement of law in IMA case: HC

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday prima facie found that a “default” on the part of the State government was the reason for the competent authority not discharging its legal obligations under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPID) Act, 2004 in the IMA Group case.

Declining to accept the government’s claim of receiving complaints against the IMA Group only in June 2019, the court, on the basis of documents submitted, found that officials were aware of the allegations against the company since at least November 2018.

The court noticed that the some officials were even aware that the jurisdictional assistant commissioners were designated as competent authority under the KPID Act between April 10, 2018 and February 1, 2019, and the government, knowing fully well about a large number of complaints against the IMA Group, did not notify a competent authority for four months between February 2 and June 24, 2019. These aspects have caused a delay in enforcing provisions of the KPID Act in the IMA case, the court observed.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreenivas Oka and Justice H.T. Narendra Prasad made these observations in its interim order on petitions seeking steps to protect investors and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) owing to allegations that top bureaucrats and elected representatives are involved in the scam.

SIT report

Observing that it cannot take a decision on directing a probe by the CBI without examining the probe conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the State government, the bench directed the SIT to submit a status report on its investigation to the court in a sealed cover by July 30.

Regional commissioner

On Wednesday, the government appointed Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru as competent authority after the court had on Tuesday indicated the need to appoint a senior officer to deal with the issue. The bench directed the competent authority to file an affidavit by July 30 outlining the actions proposed to be initiated as per provisions of the KPID Act to protect the interests of depositors.

The bench also observed that conducting a forensic audit of the IMA Group would help the competent authority to discharge its duties as the value of the attached assets is around ₹300 crore, which accounts for just 10% of the approximately ₹3,000 crore collected by the company from investors.

Probe by Chief Secretary

The High Court on Wednesday directed the State Chief Secretary, acting as an officer of the court, to conduct an independent inquiry into the process of appointing the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru Urban as competent authority under KPID Act on June 25, 2019 and find out whether any background check of the then incumbent deputy commissioner, B.M. Vijayshankar, was carried out.

After going through the original file related to the appointment of competent authority, the bench noticed that prima facie the Chief Secretary was not involved in the process appointing the competent authority, and there is no material to show that the officer to be appointed as competent authority is capable of discharging responsibilities under the KPID Act, or his background.

The government counsel informed the court that Mr. Vijayshankar was appointed based on directions from the then Revenue Minister.

The court issued this direction after noticing that Mr. Vijayshankar had, on April 4, 2019, forwarded to the government a recommendation of the then assistant commissioner of Bengaluru North that no action can be taken against the IMA Group under the KPID Act. The assistant commissioner had made the recommendations based on a report by the Criminal Investigation Department that no action can be taken against the IMA Group under the KPID Act as it did not collect deposits but received money as capital.

The Chief Secretary has been directed to complete the inquiry within two weeks and submit a report to the court.