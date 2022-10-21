Bengaluru

Deepavali: State-run Minto hospital to attend to emergencies round-the-clock

Special ward to treat crackers related injuries readied at Minto hospital in Bengaluru.

Ahead of Deepavali, Minto Ophthalmic Hospital on Friday released a list of dos and don'ts that people should follow while bursting crackers. The hospital has geared up to attend to patients with firecracker injuries and has set aside 30 beds in separate wards for male and female patients with such injuries.

Addressing media persons here, hospital director B.L. Sujatha Rathod said emergency services will be available round the clock at the hospital and necessary facilities have been put in place during Deepavali days for treatment of injured patients. A team of 100 doctors including post-graduate students will be available and all no leave will be granted to any staff member during the Deepavali week. During an emergency, people can call 9481740137/ 9480832430 and seek help, she said.

“Although we have seen drastic reduction in the use of firecrackers following strict policies and regulations by policy makers, injuries ranging in severity from mild superficial to severe sight threatening continue to be reported. Over 40% of those injured are children under the age of 14,” she said.

Pointing out that around 50 injuries are being reported every year, she said that even during the pandemic last year, 34 patients had suffered severe eye injuries.

Launching posters on “Safe Deepavali”, Dr. Rathod said firecrackers are known to cause thermal (heat), mechanical (missile effect) and chemical injuries.

Dos and don'ts
Keep a bucket of water, hose and a first aid kit handy
Use long taper to light crackers rather than bending down
Burst crackers in open spaces
Wear closed footwear, do not use loose clothing
Immerse used firecrackers in a bucket of water before disposing
Do not attempt to reignite crackers that did not burst
Do not light crackers holding it in the hand
Do not apply any cream or ointment or oil on burnt areas
In case of eye injury, do not attempt to wash or rub
Cover eye gently with clean handkerchief and rush to nearest hospital


