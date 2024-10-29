Deepavali: Minto hospital reports first case of cracker injury; hospitals to function round the clock

Ahead of Deepavali, the State-run Regional Institute of Ophthalmology – Minto Ophthalmic Hospital reported a grievous eye injury case late on Monday night.

The patient, an 18-year-old bystander male from Kammanahalli in Bengaluru was hit by a ‘Bijli’ cracker. He was rushed to Minto hospital where doctors put him on conservative treatment. Although his vision has been affected, doctors said they are hopeful of seeing an improvement in his eyesight after treatment.

Last year’s Deepavali shattered the life of a 23-year-old resident of Chandapura near Electronics City, who lost vision in his left eye after he suffered a grievous injury with a globe rupture while bursting a ‘Laxmi bomb’. He was rushed to a private hospital but doctors could not restore his vision in the injured eye.

Along with the festive cheer that accompanies Deepavali every year, incidents of firecracker-related injuries take the sparkle out of the festival of lights. About 40% of the victims are bystanders. Hospitals, who are advising precautions, have kept teams ready round the clock to attend to emergencies.

Round the clock

At the Minto hospital, a team of doctors, including specialists, have been made available round the clock to facilitate treatment of those who report with cracker injuries.

A dedicated 35-bed firecracker injury ward (10 male and female beds each and 15 beds for children) with an examination and evaluation, emergency treatment, and nurses station has been readied for emergencies.

“If surgery is required, facilities have been made available in the operation theatre in the same block. In case of eye injuries with facial or body burns, there is a dedicated multidisciplinary team of plastic surgeons from Victoria Hospital to manage the same,” said hospital director Nagaraju G.

Doctors at Narayana Nethralaya said all facilities of the hospital would be open round the clock during the festival days. At Sankara Eye Hospital, a dedicated team of doctors with paramedics and support staff has been kept ready. One doctor with paramedics will be posted at night to take care of eye emergencies, with consultants on call. Advising precautions, doctors at Agarwal’s Eye Hospital said people should celebrate the festival of lights with caution.

Mahabodhi burns ward to handle emergencies

Director-cum-dean of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) Ramesh Krishna K. said the Mahabodhi burns care centre, one of the largest facilities for exclusive burns care, would have a dedicated team with doctors and staff for burns management.

“A dedicated burns unit and a separate block for cracker burns cases has been put in place. Besides, ICU facilities with ventilator availability will also be made available for critical patients with cracker burns,” he said.