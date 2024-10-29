Deepavali gifts this time include fragrance diffusers and water bottles

It is the season of Deepavali which is also the season of gifting. Glittery scented candles, fragrance diffusers, water bottles, stationery items and personalised hampers are most in demand for gifting in Bengaluru.

“This year diffuser sets are a top choice, followed by perfumes and water bottles. We have a variety of candles. Some feature glitter, while others are simple or have specific fragrances such as lavender and musk,” Lalit Kumar Rajput, who works at a gifting store on M.G. Road said. The price of candle sets starts from ₹190 in most such stores.

At yet another store in the central business district (CBD), Sumit, a staff member, said imported chocolates and mugs were the top-selling gift items. Some customers buy stationery items such as diaries or Korean stationery items such as highlighters and pens. They also buy water bottles, flower vases, and small ceramic fake plants as gifts. The pieces range from ₹200 to ₹500,” he said.

Besides these items, many also prefer to give handmade or personalised gifts to add a personal touch. Manjula Rathore, a resident of the city, makes pickles every year before Deepavali for gifting. “One to two months before Deepavali, I start making pickles to gift to my friends. They all love it and keep asking for more,” she said.

The gifting trend has also moved away from physical items to virtual vouchers this year. However, there are many who prefer the traditional gifts. “I love gifting my loved ones and friends with lamps. Gifts should be personal, and should remind the other person of you immediately when they see them,” said Kamla Malagi, a bank employee.

Sweet-meat stalls have also had good business this year with many preferring to purchase personalised sweet hampers instead of just one box of an assortment. “Corporate companies especially are buying hampers which are priced at around ₹2,000 to ₹3,000,” said a salesperson from a sweet shop on Commercial Street.

